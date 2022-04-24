Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,403 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,012 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $843,467,000 after acquiring an additional 546,241 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,386,397 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $491,152,000 after buying an additional 369,335 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Halliburton by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,863,943 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $170,050,000 after buying an additional 211,050 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Halliburton by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,330,894 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $136,873,000 after buying an additional 154,820 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,857,936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $105,028,000 after buying an additional 248,696 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.06.

Shares of HAL opened at $37.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.19. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 2.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $999,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 344,184 shares of company stock valued at $12,754,986. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

