Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,428 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,331,000 after acquiring an additional 100,129 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock opened at $214.22 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $207.00 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.98.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.