Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,228 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,796,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,464 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the third quarter worth $2,121,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 49,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.13.

