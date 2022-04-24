Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $80.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.94. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $77.29 and a 1-year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

