Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 34,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 152,005 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $49.25 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.45.

