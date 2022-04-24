Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 261.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $391.66 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $372.13 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $404.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.47.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

