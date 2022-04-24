Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.57 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 193.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 58,534 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intel by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 10.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,710 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,358,000 after buying an additional 24,495 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $46.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $190.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.61.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.