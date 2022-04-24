Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $226,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $994,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,902 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 78.9% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,588,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,688 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,165,000 after purchasing an additional 811,924 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,364,000 after purchasing an additional 700,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 430.2% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 517,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 420,252 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DD. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $67.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.97 and its 200 day moving average is $76.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

