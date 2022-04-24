Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $308,000 in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $119.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.66. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.12 and a fifty-two week high of $195.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.70.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $763.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.33 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.90.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

