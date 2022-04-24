Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,877,000 after purchasing an additional 902,241 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,307,000 after purchasing an additional 124,326 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 395,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,607,000 after purchasing an additional 117,581 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $12,592,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $11,773,000.

Shares of IWY opened at $143.93 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $135.90 and a 12-month high of $176.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.99 and its 200 day moving average is $160.52.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

