Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $338,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

