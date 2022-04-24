Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $73.80.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

