Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $136.41 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $131.37 and a one year high of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.34.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.