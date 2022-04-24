Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

NYSE:SO opened at $75.91 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $77.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Southern’s payout ratio is 116.81%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $57,821.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $7,005,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.