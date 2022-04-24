Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Announces Earnings Results

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PBAM stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $30.75. The stock had a trading volume of 35,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.25. Private Bancorp of America has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $31.90.

Get Private Bancorp of America alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Private Bancorp of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.