Project WITH Trading 10.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WIKEN)

Project WITH (WIKEN) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Project WITH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Project WITH has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. Project WITH has a market cap of $16.72 million and $1.62 million worth of Project WITH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Project WITH Coin Profile

Project WITH (CRYPTO:WIKEN) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2019. Project WITH’s total supply is 1,057,786,429 coins and its circulating supply is 858,338,828 coins. Project WITH’s official Twitter account is @Project_WITH_ . The official message board for Project WITH is medium.com/projectwith . The official website for Project WITH is projectwith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Project WITH is a platform that supports the career development of sports players by utilizing blockchain technology, provides clubs with the optimum window to scout players, and provides fans with the platform of interaction and sharing information that was previously unavailable. “

