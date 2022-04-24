Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Stock Position Trimmed by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 40,092 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PRLB traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.10. 159,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,523. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.98 and a 12 month high of $116.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average of $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.91 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 4.05%. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

