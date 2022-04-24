Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.
PRVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, January 31st.
Provention Bio stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $5.64. 386,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,901. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $11.49.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 5,117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 715,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 702,011 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 1,007.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 70,667 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 162,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 34,372 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.
About Provention Bio (Get Rating)
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.