Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

PRVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Provention Bio stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $5.64. 386,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,901. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $11.49.

Provention Bio ( NASDAQ:PRVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 5,117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 715,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 702,011 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 1,007.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 70,667 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 162,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 34,372 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

