QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 335 ($4.36) price objective on the stock.

QQ has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of QinetiQ Group to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.38) to GBX 320 ($4.16) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 405 ($5.27) to GBX 465 ($6.05) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of LON QQ opened at GBX 343.40 ($4.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 26.83. QinetiQ Group has a 12-month low of GBX 236 ($3.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 364.40 ($4.74). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 298.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 283.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

