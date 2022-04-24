QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,634 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $682,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,376 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. KeyCorp dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.76.

QCOM traded down $3.30 on Friday, hitting $132.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,309,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,984,070. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $148.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 31.16%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

