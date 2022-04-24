Quant (QNT) Reaches One Day Volume of $47.17 Million

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 24th. During the last seven days, Quant has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Quant coin can currently be bought for about $109.07 or 0.00275487 BTC on exchanges. Quant has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $47.17 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004988 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000672 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $753.56 or 0.01903331 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

