Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.00-9.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.2-9.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.35 billion.Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.000-$9.500 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.69.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of DGX opened at $137.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $125.77 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 351.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.