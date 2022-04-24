QuickSwap (QUICK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.06 Million

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $55.58 million and approximately $7.06 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for about $169.91 or 0.00432162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00046135 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,915.53 or 0.07415377 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00043071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,318.64 or 1.00003133 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.