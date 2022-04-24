Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.72 Million

Equities analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) to report sales of $51.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.12 million. Radius Health reported sales of $56.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year sales of $250.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $236.00 million to $264.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $286.48 million, with estimates ranging from $261.89 million to $364.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS.

RDUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Radius Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.40. 636,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,064. Radius Health has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,959,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,353,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,656 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 6,788.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 928,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,384,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 318.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 330,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 251,374 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

