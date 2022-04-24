Raymond James Boosts Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target to C$13.50

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.17.

TSE IVN opened at C$10.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.37, a current ratio of 21.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of C$7.69 and a 52 week high of C$13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.05 billion and a PE ratio of 189.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.64.

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total transaction of C$33,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,336,033.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

