Raymond James Increases Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$16.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LUNMF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 80 to SEK 90 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.37.

Lundin Mining stock opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.68. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 17.12%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 6.43%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

