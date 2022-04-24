Raymond James Increases MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$29.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

MAG has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a C$21.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.61.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Shares of MAG stock opened at C$19.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 43.85 and a quick ratio of 42.68. The firm has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 372.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.15. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$16.74 and a 1-year high of C$29.28.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.12. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 1,200 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,301 shares in the company, valued at C$1,266,321. Insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $686,395 in the last quarter.

About MAG Silver (Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.