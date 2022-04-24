Raymond James Raises Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $92.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Targa Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources stock opened at $76.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -692.39 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day moving average is $60.69.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,272.61%.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $167,721.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,868 shares in the company, valued at $16,683,842.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,094 shares of company stock worth $4,176,872. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.