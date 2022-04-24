Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) will post $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Realty Income reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $3.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of O. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after buying an additional 18,809,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Realty Income by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,512,000 after buying an additional 12,823,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Realty Income by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,403,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,528,000 after buying an additional 1,099,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after buying an additional 4,310,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Realty Income by 64.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after buying an additional 3,995,356 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE O opened at $73.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.38. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 78.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.90%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

