Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Announces Earnings Results

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,456,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,049,227. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average of $23.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,774,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,471,000 after buying an additional 268,979 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 138,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 87,896 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 108,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 14,948 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 323.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 145,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 111,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

