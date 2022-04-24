Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Regis’ earnings. Regis posted earnings of ($0.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regis will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regis.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Regis had a negative return on equity of 179.63% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $70.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a "sell" rating on the stock.

NYSE:RGS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,465. Regis has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03. The firm has a market cap of $68.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Regis in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regis in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 32,684 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 18,427 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regis in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

