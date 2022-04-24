RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 97.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,386,000 after acquiring an additional 47,375 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at $9,054,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after buying an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, SRB Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at $21,793,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.80.

NYSE:RNR opened at $148.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.70 and a 12-month high of $174.54.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -91.36%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile (Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.