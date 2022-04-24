renBTC Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. renBTC has a total market cap of $450.42 million and $3.20 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One renBTC coin can now be purchased for about $39,550.89 or 0.99705853 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC (CRYPTO:RENBTC) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 11,388 coins. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

