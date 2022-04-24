REPO Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (REPO)

REPO (REPO) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. REPO has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $165,622.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, REPO has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00046588 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,938.30 or 0.07407299 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00043528 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,638.09 or 0.99925675 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

