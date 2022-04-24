Richard Nichols Buys 2,831 Shares of Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ) Stock

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Rating) insider Richard Nichols acquired 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £2,038.32 ($2,651.99).

LON:EBQ opened at GBX 71.50 ($0.93) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £59.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 55.89. Ebiquity plc has a 12-month low of GBX 43.50 ($0.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 73.99 ($0.96).

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media consultancy and investment analysis services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. The Media segment helps advertisers to monitor and evaluate their agencies media buying performance; advises clients on management and selection of media agencies, setting media buying objectives, and the organization of media functions; and supports brand owners to ensure that agencies deliver services as contractually agreed.

