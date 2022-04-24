Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 6,700 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.17) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RIO. UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($67.66) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 6,100 ($79.37) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.56) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.64) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,900 ($76.76) to GBX 6,100 ($79.37) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,791.54 ($75.35).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,664 ($73.69) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,849.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,253.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The firm has a market cap of £91.78 billion and a PE ratio of 5.69. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,354 ($56.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.46).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a GBX 352.32 ($4.58) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 6.19%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.48), for a total value of £576,045.90 ($749,474.24).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.