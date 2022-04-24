RioDeFi Hits Market Cap of $6.32 Million (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $6.32 million and approximately $662,196.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RFUEL is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 299,200,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

