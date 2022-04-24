Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.04.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roots from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Roots from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities reissued an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Roots in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of TSE:ROOT opened at C$3.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.18. Roots has a 12-month low of C$2.65 and a 12-month high of C$4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$138.02 million and a P/E ratio of 8.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

