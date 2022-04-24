Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target to GBX 1,300

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,350 ($17.56) to GBX 1,300 ($16.91) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($16.91) to GBX 1,500 ($19.52) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.82) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Liberum Capital cut Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.61) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.52) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.17) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,448.89 ($18.85).

Shares of ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,494.50 ($19.44) on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.66). The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,596.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,455.52. The company has a market cap of £14.73 billion and a PE ratio of 14.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.26%. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

