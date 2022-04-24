S4FE (S4F) Reaches Market Cap of $1.77 Million

S4FE (S4F) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. S4FE has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $7,570.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One S4FE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, S4FE has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

S4FE Profile

S4FE (S4F) is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official website is www.s4fe.io . S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for S4FE is medium.com/@s4fe

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

Buying and Selling S4FE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade S4FE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase S4FE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

