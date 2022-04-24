SafeInsure (SINS) Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $42,787.07 and $7.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00015795 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000148 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000198 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,584,578 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

