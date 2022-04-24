Safex Token (SFT) Reaches Market Cap of $5.90 Million

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 37% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Safex Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Safex Token has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $5.90 million and $337.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $147,232.75 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Safex Token Coin Profile

Safex Token (SFT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars.

