Sanofi Declares Annual Dividend of $1.80 (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 1.7968 per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th.

Sanofi has a payout ratio of 43.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sanofi to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Sanofi stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.12. The company has a market cap of $137.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 16.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Sanofi from €90.00 ($96.77) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sanofi from €110.00 ($118.28) to €112.00 ($120.43) in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sanofi by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

