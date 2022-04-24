SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in SAP by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,945,000 after acquiring an additional 47,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in SAP by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter.

SAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.57.

SAP stock opened at $103.85 on Friday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.92.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.90%. Analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

