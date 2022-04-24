Savaria Co. (SIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of SIS opened at C$16.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.63. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$15.68 and a 1 year high of C$22.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$182.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Savaria will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.48, for a total transaction of C$437,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,185,375.

SIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Savaria in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Savaria from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.10.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

