SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $84,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 331.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 107,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,770,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.43.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $366.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.66. The firm has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 172.00 and a beta of 0.44. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $281.45 and a 1-year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

