Schaeffer Financial LLC Takes $5.87 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Schaeffer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 7.4% of Schaeffer Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 23,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $109.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,917,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,078,791. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $94.64 and a one year high of $116.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.95.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.