Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($193.55) to €175.00 ($188.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Schneider Electric S.E. from €150.00 ($161.29) to €160.00 ($172.04) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,574. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.33.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

