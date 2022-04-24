Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.25. 843,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,043. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.45. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.18 and a 1 year high of $51.33.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.