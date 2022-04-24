SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.86.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson raised shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Macquarie set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of SciPlay stock opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. SciPlay has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.32.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.62. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in SciPlay by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its position in SciPlay by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 91,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in SciPlay by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

